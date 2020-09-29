Sarah Paulson and More Celebs Respond to J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City alum opened up about the impact Rowling’s stance had on her son Samuel, who is transgender. “It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter,” Nixon told the Independent on September 14. “We’re a Harry Potter family. The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it’s just … it’s really baffling. I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but I don’t get it.”