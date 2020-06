Jameela Jamil

“Close mouth. Open purse,” the former Good Place star, 34, wrote. She also shared a GoFundMe page to raise money for black trans women that live in Atlanta and are sex workers and/or homeless. “Hey JK as you claim to support trans rights and this is a historical moment where we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on Black People, please share some of your $650million mega wealth with this charity,” she added.