Sarah Paulson and More Celebs Respond to J.K.Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Mary Lambert

“What the actual f–k??? This is so disgraceful, @jk_rowling. Of all the hills to die on, and for what reason? Trans women are women and they are fighting for their lives. When you push this trans exclusionary agenda, you make their lives infinitely more difficult. Shame on you,” the singer, 31, wrote. “You have power and influence. Why would you do this? What does it achieve? Do you feel like more of a woman when you punch down? Are you threatened? Some trans men menstruate. Why does that affect you? Why do you want to police that?”