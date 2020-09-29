Sarah Paulson and More Celebs Respond to J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Robbie Coltrane

“I don’t think what she said was offensive, really,” the actor, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, told the Radio Times. “I don’t know why, but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they?”

Coltrane continued, “That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight, and carry on.’ I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that s–t, which I don’t need at my time of life.”