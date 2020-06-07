News Sarah Paulson and More Celebs Respond to J.K.Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets By Emily Longeretta 8 hours ago Shutterstock 7 1 / 7 Sarah Paulson “Word. Goodnight and shut up @jk_rowling,” the American Horror Story star, 45, tweeted. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News