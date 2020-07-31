J.K. Rowling’s Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Anti-Transgender Opinions

The Harry Potter creator publicly supported British researcher Maya Forstater — who was fired after making transphobic comments — in 2019. Rowling posted a series of controversial tweets in 2020 writing, “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Rowling defended her opinions in a lengthy essay after being labeled a “TERF,” which stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist. “It isn’t enough for women to be trans allies,” she wrote. “Women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves.”