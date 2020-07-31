J.K. Rowling’s Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Championing Diversity for Hermione Granger

Rowling came under fire in 2015 after she gave her approval for a Black actress to play the character of Hermione Granger in the London play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione,” she tweeted after the production announced the casting of award-winning actress Noma Dumezweni.

Rowling told The Observer in 2016, “I had a bunch of racists telling me that because Hermione ‘turned white’ — that is, lost (color) from her face after a shock — that she must be a white woman, which I have a great deal of difficulty with. But I decided not to get too agitated about it and simply state quite firmly that Hermione can be a black woman with my absolute blessing and enthusiasm.”