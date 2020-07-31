J.K. Rowling’s Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Coming Out as a Sexual Assault Survivor

The screenwriter came out as a “domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor” in the wake of her 2020 anti-transgender controversy. Rowling said that she made the remarks as “memories of a serious sexual assault I suffered in my twenties recurred on a loop.”

She explained, “That assault happened at a time and in a space where I was vulnerable, and a man capitalized on an opportunity. I couldn’t shut out those memories and I was finding it hard to contain my anger and disappointment about the way I believe my government is playing fast and loose with women and girls’ safety.”