J.K. Rowling’s Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Slamming ‘Skinny-Obsessed World’

Rowling made headlines in 2006 when she said she critized people’s preoccupation with being thin.

“I mean, is ‘fat’ really the worst thing a human being can be?” she wrote in an op-ed for The Times. “Is ‘fat’ worse than ‘vindictive’, ‘jealous’, ‘shallow’, ‘vain’, ‘boring’ or ‘cruel’? Not to me; but then, you might retort, what do I know about the pressure to be skinny? I’m not in the business of being judged on my looks, what with being a writer and earning my living by using my brain.”