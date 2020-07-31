J.K. Rowling’s Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Teasing Dumbledore’s Sexuallity

Rowling confirmed in 2007 that Dumbledore is gay and once had romantic feelings for his friend Grindewald. The author hinted that the Hogwarts headmaster’s relationship would be depicted in the 2018 film Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but the romance wasn’t addressed. However, Rowling insisted in the film’s DVD commentary that the wizards had a “sexual dimension” to their relationship.

“I’m less interested in the sexual side — though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship — than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships,” she said.