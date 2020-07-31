J.K. Rowling’s Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Writing About Native American Wizards

The author penned a fictional essay on Native American wizards between the 14th and 17th centuries in North America for Pottermore in 2016. Rowling referenced the Navajo legend of the skin-walker, which she said “has its basis in fact.”

One Twitter user wrote, “You can’t just claim and take a living tradition of a marginalized people. That’s straight up colonialism/appropriation.”

Another fan added, “Imagine how many Native Americans are going to be gaslit about their own culture under the guise “well in canon it’s actually like this…'”