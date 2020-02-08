Oscars

Jennifer Lopez! Alex Rodriguez! Tom Cruise! Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Oscars Parties: Photos

By
Cadillac's 5th Annual Oscar Week Party
 Katie Jones/Shutterstock
15
14 / 15

Adrienne Bailon Houghton

The Real cohost dazzled in an orange ensemble at the Cadillac’s 5th Annual Oscar Week party. 

Back to top