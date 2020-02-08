Oscars

Jennifer Lopez! Alex Rodriguez! Tom Cruise! Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Oscars Parties: Photos

By
Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth MEGA(2)
15
1 / 15

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The former spouses avoided each other at the WME party in Los Angeles on Friday.

Back to top