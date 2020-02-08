Oscars Jennifer Lopez! Alex Rodriguez! Tom Cruise! Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Oscars Parties: Photos By Mariel Turner February 8, 2020 Alex J. Berliner/ABImages 15 8 / 15 Tracee Ellis Ross The Black-ish star was pretty in pink at the CAA bash. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News