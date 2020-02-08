Oscars

Jennifer Lopez! Alex Rodriguez! Tom Cruise! Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Oscars Parties: Photos

By
Zoe Saldana Cadillac's 5th Annual Oscar Week Party
 Katie Jones/Shutterstock
15
10 / 15

Zoe Saldana

The Avengers star was all smiles at Cadillac’s 5th Annual Oscar Week party on Friday. 

Back to top