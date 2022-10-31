Who is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life

Did Jack Harlow Date Saweetie?

Rumors also swirled about the rapper’s possible relationship with fellow rapper Saweetie. The two met on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards. Harlow, who had previously been featured in a remix of her “Tap In” hit, decided to interrupt her interview with The Shade Room.

In a viral video clip, the “Dupa Lipa” singer is seen walking up to Saweetie and shaking her hand while introducing himself. “I’m Jack,” as she quickly responds, “I know.”

“You don’t like getting caught off guard,” Harlow added, to which the “Best Friend” singer replied, “Why are you shaking?” They laughed as he denied shaking, and he continued on the red carpet.

Harlow revealed in a post-event interview with TSR that he wanted to be polite and introduce himself — although that doesn’t explain why he was “shaking.” Harlow denied “shootin’ his shot” at the “My Type” singer, and shrugged it off as a friend vibe.