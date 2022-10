Has Jack Harlow Dated Addison Rae?

The first public dating rumors sprang up in April 2021 when Harlow and Addison Rae were spotted attending the Triller Fight Club boxing match together in Atlanta. The TikTok star was one of the first big names to break out on the social media platform and was linked to quite a few young suitors before settling down with her current boyfriend, Omer Fedi.