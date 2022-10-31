Who is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life

What Was Jack Harlow’s Interactions With Emma Chamberlain?

In another viral video clip, YouTuber Emma Chamberlain interviewed Harlow during the pre-Met Gala red carpet in May 2022. As they part ways, Chamberlain tells him she’ll see him inside, to which he replies, “Can’t wait. Love ya. Bye.” She quickly responds, “Love ya” back and is immediately stunned by the interaction, making a hilarious face and noise.

Later, Harlow appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the host inquired about his thoughts on what had transpired. “That’s like a piece of art because there’s so many ways to interpret that, you know what I mean?” he told Fallon. “Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head so I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

The “First Class” rapper was asked if he leaves every interview saying “I love you” to which he clarified, “Only if I love them.” The two never dated, but that clip sure got the internet talking.