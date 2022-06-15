January 2019

Margera, who completed several rehab stays through the years, left a facility after just 10 days when he claimed to be sober following his July 2018 relapse.

“By day number 5 in rehab, I realized when I’m bored is when I drink,” he wrote via Instagram. “Well in rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits, that’s when I get creative as f*ck. So now I am excited with ideas and energy and creation which makes me have no temptation to drink because I am so busy NOT BEING BORED.”

He added: “I left rehab to begin doing all the things I have put aside. To the people who say, ‘You can’t do it ALONE, trust me!’ Well, guess what a–holes … I am not alone! I might not be in rehab with YOU, but I am surrounded by so many sober family and friends, spiritual healers, therapists, sober coaches and my sponsor JJ Diana that I am not alone.”