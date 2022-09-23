Whoopity-doo! Adam Sandler has become a Hollywood icon thanks to his movies and shows — from Saturday Night Live to films like Billy Madison, Grown Ups and Murder Mystery, even dipping his toes into more dramatic fare as well.

You know what they say — behind every great man is a great woman. The phrase couldn’t be more true for Sandler, who has been married to his wife, Jackie Sandler, since 2003. It’s possible viewers of Adam’s films have seen Jackie multiple times and not even realized it — but who is the 50 First Dates star’s better half?

Scroll down to get to know Jackie, from where she grew up to how she feels about Adam’s onscreen kisses: