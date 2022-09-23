Did Adam Sandler Bring His Dog to His Wedding With Jackie?

Yes! The Wedding Singer star brought his English bulldog, Meatball, to the nuptials. The ceremony took place on June 22, 2003, at Dick Clark’s oceanfront estate in Malibu, and there were cameos from countless stars in attendance.

The pooch was so important to the Just Go With It star that his duties included best man and ring bearer. When the bulldog died the following year, Adam threw an elaborate memorial service that was attended by numerous collaborators.