His Better Half! Everything to Know About Adam Sandler's Wife Jackie

Do Jackie and Adam Sandler Have Any Kids?
Yes, the pair share two daughters: Sadie (born in May 2006) and Sunny (born in November 2008). The Little Nicky comedian is a wonderful father to the girls, even admitting he had adjusted his hustle-heavy lifestyle after they came into the world.
The Saturday Night Live alum shared with Fatherly in 2015, “My kids give me the most joy, but there are life adjustments.” Since becoming a parent, he refuses to meet anyone after 9:30 p.m., and he eats dinner between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Undoubtedly, Jackie approves of her husband’s family-centric changes.Back to top