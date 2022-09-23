His Better Half! Everything to Know About Adam Sandler's Wife Jackie

Does Jackie Sandler Support Adam?

Yes, she does … big time! Adam has frequently gone on the record sharing how supportive his partner is of his career. They “do this together,” he once said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that they discuss which projects he picks, and she gives him the “strength and courage” to move forward.

This includes his lauded work on Uncut Gems. While being honored at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala for his efforts on that film, he said Jackie gave him “the balls to take the part.”

In fact, they are very supportive of each other. During an interview with ET Canada, Adam said that it’s good to talk things out when you recognize your spouse is not the “happiest she’s ever been.”

If the comedian senses any rough patches, he encourages Jackie to find a place to sit and talk with him about whatever she needs to get off her chest.

The Uncut Gems star and Jackie are an excellent example of a healthy relationship with such open communication! That’s likely a big part of why their marriage has continued for more than two decades, a rare feat in Hollywood.