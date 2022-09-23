His Better Half! Everything to Know About Adam Sandler's Wife Jackie

Is Jackie Sandler an Actress?

Yes! Jackie began modeling in high school before taking on the profession internationally, but she knew there was a lot more for her beyond posing for the camera.

From there, she transitioned into acting and met Adam on the set of Big Daddy, playing the role of a waitress working at a bar called the Blarney Stone.

The popular comedy follows Adam playing Sonny Koufax, an irresponsible man in his 30s. When his girlfriend dumps him for an older man, he attempts to win her back by showing he’s ready to act like an adult. How? By adopting a 5-year-old named Julian!

Jackie can be seen in the film as a waitress who approaches Julian (played by twins Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse) and says, “What are you doing in here, cutie?” before asking the boy who he wants to win in football.

And while Big Daddy would be a movie that would change the course of her life, it wasn’t her first film! That was another SNL alum’s project called Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo.

This comedy stars Rob Schneider as a fish tank cleaner who accidentally causes major damage while house-sitting. To raise the money for the repairs, he decides to become a gigolo.

That movie just so happened to be produced by Adam’s company, Happy Madison Productions. Jackie briefly appeared in the movie as a character named Sally. Schneider suggested Jackie for Adam’s Big Daddy, and fate took the wheel from there!

As of fall 2022, she’s been in nearly 40 movies, including I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups and Zookeeper.