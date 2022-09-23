Is Jackie Sandler Jewish?

A lot of people learned Adam is Jewish from his famous Hanukkah song, which he performed on SNL in 1994.

Some of the lyrics include: “When you feel like the only kid in town without a Christmas tree / Here’s a list of people who are Jewish just like you and me.”

Jackie converted to Judaism for Adam, having previously been raised Christian. She began this process in 2000 before their 2003 wedding.

Jackie’s conversion was a signal to the Click actor about how serious she was about their relationship. The couple are raising their children Jewish as well.