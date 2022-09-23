His Better Half! Everything to Know About Adam Sandler's Wife Jackie

Is Jackie Sandler OK with Adam Kissing Other Women Onscreen?
In a 2020 interview with W Magazine, the Pixels actor said he feels awkward and tense about romantic scenes in films. But instead of adding fuel to the fire and making this more complicated, Jackie champions him to do them well.
During another interview with the Associated Press in 2019, Adam said Jackie actually tells him things like “Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder!” and “Deeper!!” during romantic scenes.
She even made friends with one of the famous women he kissed. Adam's wife adores her husband's onscreen love interest Jennifer Aniston. Adam and Aniston worked together on the Murder Mystery movies. The two lovely ladies bonded, pushing Adam to live a healthier lifestyle.