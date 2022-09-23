His Better Half! Everything to Know About Adam Sandler's Wife Jackie

What Movie Is Next for Jackie Sandler?

Next up, Jackie will appear with her husband and daughters in the film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2007 coming-of-age novel. The movie is slated to debut on Netflix.

Also starring in the film is Adam’s Uncut Gems costar Idina Menzel (of Frozen fame). Another one of his former costar, Punch-Drunk Love actor Luis Guzmán, will also appear.

The film will take place in the present day, although the book is set in the early 2000s. The story centers around a character named Stacey Friedman, who is getting ready for her bat mitzvah. Everything is going to plan until she sees her best friend making out with her crush.

If the movie is successful, there’s already sequel potential. The author of the book wrote a follow-up, We Are So Crashing Your Bar Mitzvah.

This won’t be Adam’s first film with his girls.

Sadie made her film debut at the age of 2 in the 2008 movie Bedtime Stories, which follows a hotel handyman who tells extravagant bedtime stories to his niece and nephew that become magically true. In the film, Sadie plays “Sweetest Medieval Girl of All Time.”

Since that time, she can also be spotted in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, Jack and Jill and Blended.

Younger daughter Sunny is not to be left out, having supporting roles in That’s My Boy and Jack and Jill. She has also lent her voice talents to several characters, including to some in the Hotel Transylvania series.