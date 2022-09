Where Is Jackie Sandler From?

Jacqueline Samantha Titone was born in Coral Springs, Florida, on September 24, 1974, to parents Joseph and Lila Titone. Her father was an attorney, and her mother was a teacher.

Jackie wasn’t the couple’s only child; she has three siblings.

Eventually, Joseph and Lila split and found themselves locked in a drawn-out divorce that went on for seven years. As a teenager, Jackie stayed with her mom and kept her distance from her dad.