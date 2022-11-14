Does Jackson Mahomes Play Sports As Well?

At Whitehouse high school, Jackson happened to be quite proficient at basketball. He pursued this sport instead of football and baseball like his brother. His height and dedication gave him an advantage (although not enough to go pro like his big bro).

His head varsity coach thought he was decent enough to start his entire junior year, which is an incredible feat at the competitive high school level. Unfortunately, going to the same high school as his brother did not always work in his favor.

Many fans of opposing teams would often chant, “You’re not Patrick!” any time he entered the court. Looking back, however, Jackson thinks the games where they yelled the loudest were some of his best performances.

With his height and talent, he probably could have gone further with the sport, but perhaps the pressure to be equivalent to his brother was too much. Or maybe he just didn’t love the game.