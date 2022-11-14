How Is Jackson and Patrick Mahomes’s Relationship?

The duo’s five-year age gap hasn’t stopped them from being thick as thieves, and the two always have each other’s backs even when they don’t see eye-to-eye. They spend a lot of time together in the on and offseason enjoying their brotherly love.

Like any great brother duo, however, they fought growing up. Their mother commented how she lost many home decor items because they accidentally broke something during a tussle. Patrick is older, but Jackson’s height has always rivaled his brother’s.

They even broke an oven! While describing the event to East Texas Sports Network, their mother, Randi Martin, commented, “What kid breaks an oven? I mean, shatters an oven.” She refused to replace several pieces of furniture until Patrick finally moved out.

Since he began college in Kansas City, Jackson often attends every Chiefs game that he can. He gained popularity posting TikToks during his brother’s playoff games and has developed a sweet friendship with his brother’s wife Brittany Matthews, who married Patrick in Hawaii in 2022.

Patrick and Jackson often attend events together, and they once even appeared in a State Farm commercial. Though their interests are vastly different, they share an obvious brotherly bond.