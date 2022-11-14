What Is Jackson Mahomes’ Inspiration for His Merch?

In 2019, Jackson released his own merchandise line. His first two pieces were called “Unathletic” and “Jackson From TikTok.” In one of his YouTube videos, he explained the inspiration behind his first merch line.

“My whole life, it has been compared to my dad who was a major league baseball player, my brother’s in the NFL, my godfather was a major baseball player and then there’s me.” He discovered his love for making TikToks and YouTube videos and was inspired by the fact that you don’t have to be athletic to be successful.

Jackson has always been in his brother’s shadow. Once he started making a name for himself, he said he will never forget the time when people recognized him as “Jackson From TikTok,” instead of just “Patrick Mahomes’ Brother,” which inspired the second piece in his merch line.