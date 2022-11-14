Who Is Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Mahomes?

Born May 15, 2000, to parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin, Jackson found fame on social media, namely TikTok with more than one million followers. The 22-year-old often finds himself in hot water for his behavior. Still, there are plenty of people who enjoy his content (even if many of his followers just enjoy following the drama). He is also popular on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, and his following just keeps growing.

In his first YouTube video, he says he was a marketing student at the University of Missouri, Kansas City and recently graduated in 2022. His proud mother tweeted, “Time flies!! Graduating college!! I’m so very proud of you Jackson!! I love you! 1st in the fam.”

The Texas-born influencer addresses the countless accusations of him riding the coattails of his famous brother in the same video. “Do I use him for clout? No…,” he said. “I mean I don’t necessarily use him for clout but there are a lot of advantages and I get a lot of opportunities by being his brother, so that’s pretty cool.”