Why is Jackson Mahomes So Controversial?

You can’t discuss the TikTok star’s life without getting into his many controversies. None of them are blatantly outrageous by any means, but apparently, they are just “outrageous” enough to upset some folks.

Jackson’s sexual orientation is a hot topic amongst his trolls. In one of his videos, the star addresses the subject and sets the record straight. “I am not gay. I am attracted to girls,” he said, though, the hate he receives has contributed to one of his biggest insecurities: his voice.

“I do not like to do on-camera stuff,” he admits. “All of my stuff typically has music behind it just because I hate my voice. It’s my biggest insecurity.” His haters judge the way he talks and automatically assume he is gay, which is bothersome for the influencer. The star is straight, but more importantly, he finds the comments disrespectful toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Jackson, along with his sister-in-law Brittany Matthews (Patrick’s wife), made headlines for a handful of viral instances during the 2021-22 NFL season. Last September, the UMKC alum was caught on video pouring water on Ravens fans for heckling him after a post-Chiefs loss.

A month later, Jackson sparked outrage for making a TikTok of him dancing on the sidelines, inside a specially roped off section honoring the late NFL player Sean Taylor during a memorial game in Washington. Matthews was also criticized for participating.

Jackson later apologized for his actions, which he mistook as the VIP area, though people still criticized him for “not reading the room” and being “disrespectful.”

In December 2021, a Kansas City bar called him out for being entitled and rude to staffers after Jackson posted a reaction video complaining online to his thousands of followers, claiming the service was poor and the waiters were mean.

Shortly after, the social media influencer was called out by a business on TikTok for allegedly scamming the company, according to the New York Post.