He Has a Passion for Philanthropy

When he’s not pursuing his own business ventures, Jacob acts as the West Coast Ambassador of the Peter W. Busch Foundation, a charitable organization that helps to fund nonprofits. In December 2018, he celebrated six years of involvement with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles during the holiday season. “I am beyond grateful to share moments like this with unbelievably brave children at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” he wrote via Instagram. “Happy holidays to these remarkable kids, their families, and the doctors and staff at CHLA!”