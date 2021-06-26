Love Lives Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber’s Love Story: Relive Their Relationship Timeline By Johnni Macke June 26, 2021 Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Blair Brown 7 4 / 7 October 2020 The duo donned retro outfits on Halloween in order to portray Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News