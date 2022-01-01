Zendaya

Elordi and the Spider-Man: Far From Home star were first linked in August 2019 when they were spotted vacationing together in Greece. Although he claimed his Euphoria costar was like a “sister” to him in December 2019, Us confirmed in February 2020 that the pair were dating shortly after he was seen kissing her on the head during an outing in New York City.

The castmates quietly called it quits in 2020, but he proved he was still on good terms with the Emmy winner in November of that year. “She’s a power unto herself and so talented,” he told Vanity Fair at the time. “Such a sweetheart.”