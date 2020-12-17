News Roloff Family Rallies Around Jacob After ‘Little People, Big World’ Accusations By Sarah Hearon December 17, 2020 Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram 5 3 / 5 Matt Roloff Jacob’s dad added, “Love you Jacob George Roloff … very proud!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News