February 2022

During the SAG Awards, Pinkett Smith and her husband laughed off an interview question that brought up their marriage.

“We love you. Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us,” E! pre-show host Laverne Cox to the duo on the red carpet. “We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more entanglements.”

The True Colors star jokingly responded, “No more of those,” to which Cox replied, “No more entanglements! I love you, girl. I’m just kidding. I’m just joshing you.”