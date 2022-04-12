July 2020

After the singer detailed their past, the Girls Trip actress revealed that she briefly called it quits with Smith four years prior.

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken,” she shared on Red Table Talk. “Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

At the time, Pinkett Smith noted that she “just wanted to feel good” which is why she started her “entanglement” with Alsina. “It had been so long since I felt good. It was really a joy to help heal somebody,” she added.