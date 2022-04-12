July 2020

That same month, Alsina revealed that he didn’t watch Pinkett Smith explain her side of the story on her talk show.

“I have people who’ve seen it. I saw small clips floating on Instagram and kinda backed off Instagram. But it’s definitely been brought to my attention by people around me,” he told Vulture, adding that he agreed with the Maryland native’s use of the word “entanglement” to describe their relationship. “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship.”

Alsina continued: “It was exactly that. I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

The songwriter said that he wasn’t in contact with Pinkett Smith since discussing their history publicly. “I don’t have an issue with anybody. I love everybody. I love all of them/ They’ve been my family, and there’s a lot of history there. They’re beautiful people. They’re beautiful spirits. They really are,” he explained. “There’s no bad blood with anybody. They [the Smiths] got [the Angela Yee interview] way before the world ever saw it. It came from a loving place. There’s no bad love with anybody. I got love for everybody on this planet.”