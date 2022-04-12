July 2020

During an interview, the “Kissin’ on My Tattoos” artist claimed that he had a past relationship with Pinkett Smith after being introduced by her son, Jaden Smith. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times,” he shared on The Breakfast Club.

Pinkett Smith’s rep told Page Six at the time that the claims were “absolutely not true,” but Alsina defended his comments.

“My truth is MY truth, & it’s mine to own,” he wrote via Instagram. “There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.”