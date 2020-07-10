Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most Shocking ‘Red Table Talk’ Revelations

She and Will Split in 2015

After claims she had an affair with August Alsina, the couple went onto the show in July 2020 and revealed that they “separated” nearly four and a half years before and she began a relationship with Alsina. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time,” he revealed. “I really felt like we could be over.”

However, she began talking to Smith again and Alsina cut off all communication with her. “We ride together. We die together,” the pair joked. “Bad marriage for life.”