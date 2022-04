Lamar Odom

In response to Will slapping Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the former athlete wrote via Instagram, “He loves his wife. I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith. I was told love covers a multitude of sins.♥️… Had I protected my wife [ex Khloé Kardashian] versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married.”