Laverne Cox

In February 2022, the Orange Is the New Black alum brought up Pinkett Smith and Will’s comments about their marriage.

“We love you. Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us,” the E! pre-show host said ahead of the SAG Awards. “We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more entanglements.”

The twosome laughed off the joke before Pinkett Smith responded, “No more of those.”

Cox replied, “No more entanglements! I love you, girl. I’m just kidding. I’m just joshing you.”