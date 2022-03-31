Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Celebrities Weighing In on Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Most Talked About Moments

By
Every Time Celebrities Talked About Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith Marriage Laverne Cox
 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
8
5 / 8
podcast

Laverne Cox

In February 2022, the Orange Is the New Black alum brought up Pinkett Smith and Will’s comments about their marriage.

“We love you. Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us,” the E! pre-show host said ahead of the SAG Awards. “We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more entanglements.”

The twosome laughed off the joke before Pinkett Smith responded, “No more of those.”

Cox replied, “No more entanglements! I love you, girl. I’m just kidding. I’m just joshing you.”

Back to top