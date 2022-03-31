Top 5

Celebrities Weighing In on Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Most Talked About Moments

Every Time Celebrities Talked About Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith Marriage
Nia Long

Shortly after Pinkett Smith and Smith addressed their ups and downs, the Dear White People alum came to their defense.

“I feel bad for Will and Jada right now, because they’ve been extremely vulnerable with their personal story. And it takes a lot of courage to do that,” Long told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. “When you have a show like Red Table Talk, you want to be what you are sharing with the world, and that’s gotta be a tremendous amount of pressure. Love is a complicated thing.”

