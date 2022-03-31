Willow Smith

After Pinkett Smith got candid about her marriage, her daughter praised her vulnerable approach.

“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal. That’s real love,'” Willow told her mother during an episode of Red Table Talk in September 2020. When you can be like, ‘I’m with you, I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand because I love you.’ That’s really important.”