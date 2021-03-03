RIP

Degrassi’s Jahmil French Dies at 29: Costars Mourn the Actor

By
Melinda Shankar Jahmil French Dead at 29 Degrassi and Soundtrack Stars React
 Courtesy Melinda Shankar/Twitter
10
3 / 10
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Melinda Shankar

Shankar also shared a series of photos with French on and offscreen.

Back to top