RIP Degrassi’s Jahmil French Dies at 29: Costars Mourn the Actor By Sarah Hearon March 3, 2021 Courtesy Melinda Shankar/Twitter 10 3 / 10 Melinda Shankar Shankar also shared a series of photos with French on and offscreen. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More Diva Moments! Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey and More Celebs With Crazy Backstage Requests Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum More News