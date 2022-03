February 2022

The Ambulance actor opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic strengthened his relationship with Cadieu, telling Esquire, “In a lot of ways, we’re family. I’m in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease.”

He continued: “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”