October 2021

A week after making their red carpet debut, Gyllenhaal opened up to Howard Stern about marriage. “All I want is to be a good husband and a father. … That really is what I want,” he told the radio talk show host on October 4. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.”

The Donnie Darko star, who has kept his relationship with Cadieu out of the public eye for years, told Stern he wouldn’t give any details regarding the possibility of an engagement in his future. “There’s only so far I’ll go as, you know, in talking about it,” he said. “I love her so much. She’s such a good person.”

His girlfriend of three years doesn’t care much for the spotlight, “and so that’s part of the reason why I just adore her,” the Zodiac actor said. “And not at all the main reason but, you know, one of them.”