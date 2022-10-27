A Detailed Look Into YouTube Star Jake Paul's Fighting Career

What Happened During Jake Paul’s Boxing Match With Ben Askren?

The former Bizaardvark actor took on Ben Askren in April 2021. And this fight was different; this opponent was already an actual sports combat veteran. AnEsonGib had been a YouTube star; Nate Robinson was an NBA player.

Askren was a former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion who had been on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Askren is a former professional MMA fighter and amateur wrestler. He was also a member of the U.S. Olympic wrestling team. On top of that, he was only the second wrestler to win multiple Dan Hodge trophies. He was also a world champion in the realm of submission wrestling.

Did the experienced fighter give Paul a harder time than his previous rivals? No. Paul knocked Ben out in less than two minutes within the very first round.